Jacinda Ardern 'not willing to accept poll numbers' despite four point lead over National

Jacinda Ardern is wary of tonight's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll results which revealed the party remains four points ahead of National, and in a position to form the next government with the Green Party. 

The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Bruton poll shows Labour and the Greens could govern together.
It's a good result for Labour, after backtracking on their tax policy earlier today, following a week-long hammering from National.

Read more: New 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll: Labour maintains four point lead over National, could govern with Greens

The party jumped one point higher to 44 percent, with National also climbing one point from last week's poll to 40 per cent. 

Alongside Labour, the big winner from this poll is the Greens, up two points to seven per cent.

On tonight's numbers, Labour and the Greens could govern alone.

New Zealand First meanwhile has slumped by three points to six per cent and is no longer in the king maker position.

The Labour party leader said she isn't "willing to accept" any poll numbers.

Both have made small gains in this week's poll, with Labour's lead over National remaining at four points.
"Given the volatility in the polls I'm not willing to accept any of the numbers that I'm seeing at the moment," Ms Ardern told 1 NEWS.

Bill English is also cautious over the results, with National's own polling thought to have his party in front. 

"What we are seeing is a bit better than that for National as people consider the sharp choices and more of them are coming our way," Mr English said. 

Tonight's results for the Green Party will be a huge sigh of relief, as James Shaw says he can feel "people want to change."

"People want to change. You can feel it out door knocking," Mr Shaw said. 

"People want the most environmentally progressive government this country has even seen." 

Party support results from 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll, 14 September 2017.

