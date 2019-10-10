Jacinda Ardern not surprised that Germany synagogue attack was streamed online

Jacinda Ardern says she's not surprised footage of another terrorist attack has been published on the internet, after a deadly shooting outside a synagogue in Germany today was live-streamed.

Speaking to media today, nearly seven months after 51 people were killed in the Christchurch terrorist attack, the Prime Minister said she was "very aware there was every chance that kind of streaming of such a horrific event could happen again".

Overnight two people were killed by a man yelling anti-Semitic sentiments near a synagogue in Halle, Germany. The attack was live streamed on Amazon's streaming site Twitch.

Twitch told the Associated Press it would permanently suspend accounts that posted or reposted the "content of this abhorrent act."

Jacinda Ardern told media today the fear of repeat live streaming of such events was "why we put in place the Christchurch Call to Action".

The Christchurch Call sees world Governments and tech companies commit to eliminate online terrorist and violent extremist content.

Ms Ardern said Amazon had earlier joined the Christchurch Call and incident protocol "has kicked in" after video of the attack was posted online.

"Companies are communicating with one another to ensure that video does not spread online.

Ms Ardern said the Call aimed to see a hastening of the time taken to remove content from the internet, but said more technological developments to stop video being uploaded in the first place was needed.