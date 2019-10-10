TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern not surprised that Germany synagogue attack was streamed online

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Terrorism
Politics
UK and Europe

Jacinda Ardern says she's not surprised footage of another terrorist attack has been published on the internet, after a deadly shooting outside a synagogue in Germany today was live-streamed.

Speaking to media today, nearly seven months after 51 people were killed in the Christchurch terrorist attack, the Prime Minister said she was "very aware there was every chance that kind of streaming of such a horrific event could happen again". 

Overnight two people were killed by a man yelling anti-Semitic sentiments  near a synagogue in Halle, Germany. The attack was live streamed on Amazon's streaming site Twitch. 

Twitch told the Associated Press it would permanently suspend accounts that posted or reposted the "content of this abhorrent act."

Jacinda Ardern told media today the fear of repeat live streaming of such events was "why we put in place the Christchurch Call to Action".

The Christchurch Call sees world Governments and tech companies commit to eliminate online terrorist and violent extremist content.

Ms Ardern said Amazon  had earlier joined the Christchurch Call and incident protocol "has kicked in" after video of the attack was posted online.

"Companies are communicating with one another to ensure that video does not spread online.

Ms Ardern said the Call aimed to see a hastening of the time taken to remove content from the internet, but said more technological developments to stop video being uploaded in the first place was needed. 

"That’s work that is so ongoing but this demonstrates why it is so necessary and why this work must continue."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern said repeats of live streaming after March 15 was why the Christchurch Call was put in place. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Terrorism
Politics
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:47
Auckland solo mum paying back $23 a week after Work and Income gave her $8k she wasn’t entitled to
2
Ma'a Nonu's Blues departure confirmed after former All Black signs with US club
3
Typhoon Hagibis could see Ireland dumped out of Rugby World Cup
4
World Rugby reportedly cancel England v France match as Typhoon Hagibis also threatens to end Scotland's campaign
5
Mark Mitchell urges Govt to 'restart' Warkworth to Wellsford highway, to make 'real difference' for Northlanders
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:00

Mark Mitchell urges Govt to 'restart' Warkworth to Wellsford highway, to make 'real difference' for Northlanders
07:47

Auckland solo mum paying back $23 a week after Work and Income gave her $8k she wasn’t entitled too

Austrian countess fined over $13.4 million purchase of New Zealand farm

Site says deadly shooting outside synagogue in Germany was streamed live online