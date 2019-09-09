Jacinda Ardern meets with Twitter's CEO over the problem of extremist content online

1 NEWS understands the meeting Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey to discuss the removal of extremist content online went for an hour at the Beehive.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will give an update at the post-cabinet meeting at 4pm with more details about what was discussed and the outcomes.
Mr Dorsey was in Australia and flew to New Zealand specifically for his meeting with the Prime Minister.
Ms Ardern and Mr Dorsey met in Paris earlier this year to discuss the Christchurch Call following the March 15 terrorist attack in Christchurch in which 51 people were killed.