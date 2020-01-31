TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern meets sick kids at Auckland's Starship Hospital while announcing $25 million in funding

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has visited Starship Hospital in Auckland today to announce one of the first infrastructure projects to be funded in the NZ Upgrade Programme.

It will be the major contributor to the hospital’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit bed expansion project. Source: 1 NEWS

Government funding of $25 million will be the major contributor to Starship Hospital’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) bed expansion project.

The money will go towards the design and build of four intensive care unit beds and eight high dependency unit beds within the existing PICU footprint.

While at the hospital, Ms Ardern met with some of the kids receiving treatment there.

She even took the time to sign one boy's leg cast for him.

This week the Government announced some of New Zealand's ageing infrastructure is set to get an $8 billion upgrade.

Hospitals will receive a $300 million capital investment, mainly focused on upgrading facilities in child and maternal health and mental health and addiction.

