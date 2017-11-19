 

Jacinda Ardern to meet her father on Niue as Pacific tour continues

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's trek across the Pacific is set to turn briefly into a family affair.

Ms Ardern and a delegation are this week travelling the region in what's being pitched as a "reset" of New Zealand's relations with its neighbours.

Today, they'll pass through Niue - where the High Commissioner also happens to be Ms Ardern's father, Ross Ardern.

And while the father-and-daughter team will attend a soil-breaking ceremony for New Zealand's new chancery building, a few more Arderns will also be in the country.

"My whole family does just so happen to be there, obviously, half of which will be there in official capacity," Ms Ardern told reporters.

"My sister is there, not especially for me, I can tell you."

The prime minister has previously described herself as a "daughter of Niue".

Mr Ardern has been High Commissioner to Niue since 2014 and his tenure is due to end this year before he takes on the role of Administrator of Tokelau.

