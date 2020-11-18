Jacinda Ardern makes 'plea to Kiwis' to take up horticulture jobs at home

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today made a "plea for Kiwis" to take up horticulture jobs at home, as the industry struggles to find seasonal workers.

Her comments come as Australia offers a one-off $2000 payment for New Zealanders to work across the ditch in seasonal horticulture roles.

“I think what Australia’s doing demonstrates we are all experiencing the impact of closed borders, which are part of our successful Covid response," Ardern told media in Auckland.

“We are working very, very hard with our horticultural industry to find the New Zealanders to go into those jobs, making sure the conditions are good and that we’re attracting people into the work.

“My plea to Kiwis would be there are great jobs out there and we’ll keep working on ways to support you into those roles."

Ardern also warned the tempting bonus payment may not be so attractive to those not wanting to move permanently to Australia.

"The $2000 to take up a job in another country, then the quarantine costs ($3100 for a single person) coming back doesn’t add up," she warned.