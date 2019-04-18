Jacinda Ardern makes cover of Time Magazine, marking year since terrorist attack



To mark the year that has passed following the Christchurch terrorist attacks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made the cover of Time Magazine's international edition.

Jacinda Ardern features on this month's International edition of Time Magazine Source: Time Magazine

The March 2 cover, which was revealed today, features a solemn-looking Ms Ardern along with the caption “know us by our deeds” – a phrase she used at a recent speech at Auckland’s Big Gay Out.

The lengthy feature article focuses on Ms Ardern’s rise to global political fame in the wake of the March 15 attacks.

In the wake of the attacks, not to mention the Whakaari/White Island tragedy and most recently, the coronavirus outbreak, the magazine touted her as a “rookie with an untested team whose platform was built on kindness, acceptance and inclusion”.

The feature goes on to say “Ardern’s deft and quietly revolutionary management of these crises, especially the Christchurch shootings, got noticed around the globe”.

Speaking to Time for the article, Ms Ardern suggested her reponses to the crises came naturally.

“When voters feel powerless and disenfranchised we can either stoke it with fear and blame, or we can respond to it by taking some responsibility and giving some hope that our democratic institutions, our politicians, actually can do something about what they’re feeling,” she said.

While the achievements of her Government are well detailed in the article, there is also some focus on its failures.

An alleged flop on the promise of affordable housing, the nation's high teen suicide rate, and the family violence scourge that sees “a child killed every five weeks” were among the criticisms mentioned.

Ms Ardern told the magazine if she is not re-elected, she has “absolutely zero plan B”.

“That’s always been my way of being. It’s probably how I’ve ended up in politics,” she said.

Ms Ardern also featured in the April 2019 edition of Time Magazine, where she was named on the annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world - the second time she made the list.

Vogue's photo of Jacinda Ardern. Source: Twitter: Clarke Gayford