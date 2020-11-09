TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern looking to form 'really strong relationship' with America under Joe Biden's leadership

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will be looking to "form a really strong relationship" with incoming US president Joe Biden, especially on trade and climate change.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister gave her take on the US President-Elect Joe Biden. Source: Breakfast

On Saturday, the 77-year-old Democrat won the US presidential election following a drawn out vote counting process since Wednesday. 

Biden will be sworn in as US president on January 21 (NZT) - replacing President Donald Trump, who's yet to concede defeat. 

Ardern has already sent her well wishes Biden following the election victory, but this morning spoke to TVNZ1's Breakfast about what the new appointment means for New Zealand.

Read more
US election: Joe Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided country

"Foreign policy is actually, ultimately when you boil it down, is all down to relationships - all of it," Ardern said.

"It's fair to say there is, I think, some advantage to the fact that Joe Biden as vice president visited New Zealand in 2016 and you can see from some of the images from that time that it actually was a visit that he probably holds some genuine affection.

"You can tell when people are moved by their connection to New Zealand and so that is undoubtedly helpful to us."

Ardern said trade had been difficult in recent times, but that it was in New Zealand's benefit for the US to engage with the World Trade Organization.

"Climate change - we need them back in the Paris Accord," she added.

"There are a number of issues where I think we need to really work together."

Kamala Harris will serve as vice president under Biden. She's the first woman, and woman of colour, to take up the role.

"I think every time we see a woman in leadership in politics you feel the balance just shift a little bit more, but for her she's shifted the balance immeasurably," Ardern said.

Yesterday Harris took the podium and spoke before Biden's victory speech.

"Just watching the face of some young girls in the crowd as she spoke, that really moved me," Ardern said.

"I hope there is a generation of American young women now that have the same effect on them that Helen Clark had on me when I was a young girl."

New Zealand
Politics
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Donald Trump spends first day as lame duck president golfing
2
Body found after swimmer goes missing at Mt Maunganui
3
Venues at Auckland Airport and Wellington restaurant visited by person infected with Covid-19
4
Prime Minister told ‘children should be able to flourish’ as demands made to raise benefit levels now
5
Donald Trump told by wife Melania to concede defeat in election - report
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Donald Trump spends first day as lame duck president golfing

What's next? Joe Biden’s road to inauguration day after winning US election
14:41

Chef Peter Gordon cooking up a rescue plan as hospitality industry struggles
09:32

Joe Biden will be 'great for the US-New Zealand relationship' - former Ambassador