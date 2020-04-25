Jacinda Ardern lays flowers outside Premier House to mark Anzac Day

Jacinda Ardern has marked this year's Anzac Day outside Premier House.

The Prime Minister, alongside partner Clarke Gayford and her father Ross Ardern, stood in silence at dawn to commemorate the day.

Ms Ardern stood outside her Wellington residence for about 20 minutes before laying a bunch of flowers.

Members of the public also gathered outside the house.

This year, Anzac Day has to be remembered at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.