Jacinda Ardern labelled 'masterful' by US Democratic candidate during debate

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was mentioned again in a US Democratic debate, with candidate Pete Buttigieg calling her "masterful".

Mr Buttigieg was asked in the second Democratic debate: "Should voters take into consideration age when choosing a presidential candidate?"

"I don't care how old you are, I care about your vision," the 37-year-old began.

"I do think it matters we have a new generation of leaders stepping up around the world, leaders like the – I actually think it’s good the Prime Minister of New Zealand has gotten a lot of attention in Democratic debates.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Source: Associated Press

"She’s masterful, she’s younger than I would be when I take office.

"This is the kind of trend America might be leading instead of following, only if it’s backed by the right vision. We can have great Presidents at any age."

Ms Ardern (39 years of age) was mentioned in the first Democratic debate by author and presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson, who was asked what her first priority in the Oval Office would be.

"My first call is to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, who said that her goal is to make New Zealand the place where it's the best place in the world for a child to grow up," Ms Williamson said.