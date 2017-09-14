'Jacinda Ardern knows we need to raise the age' - National and Labour clash over superannuation

National's Chris Bishop has slammed Labour over its refusal to lift superannuation, saying "Jacinda Ardern knows we need to raise the age, she's spent two elections arguing for it."

Tonight during 1 NEWS' Young Leader Debate, a member of the audience asked why Greens and Labour don't want to raise the age of superannuation, to which Mr Bishop said it is one of the most important issues for young people in the coming decades.

"It is astonishing that we have spent 85 minutes debating all sorts of issues and we haven't talked about superannuation, the big elephant in the room," Mr Bishop said.

"Jacinda Ardern knows we need to raise the age, she's spent two elections arguing for it, there isn't an independent commentator or expert in the entire country who doesn't think we need to raise the age. The Labour party knows it, the Greens knows it, every party knows it."

When the question was raised Labour's Chris Faafoi said the issue was a "difficult one" for him due "Maori and Pacific Islanders" in his electorate not making it to 65.

"This issue is a difficult one for me when I was going around in my electorate because a lot of people in my community, Maori and Pacific Islanders don't get to 65," he said.