 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


'Jacinda Ardern knows we need to raise the age' - National and Labour clash over superannuation

share

Source:

1 NEWS

National's Chris Bishop has slammed Labour over its refusal to lift superannuation, saying "Jacinda Ardern knows we need to raise the age, she's spent two elections arguing for it."

The National MP said it was one of the most important issues for young people in the coming decades
Source: 1 NEWS

Tonight during 1 NEWS' Young Leader Debate, a member of the audience asked why Greens and Labour don't want to raise the age of superannuation, to which Mr Bishop said it is one of the most important issues for young people in the coming decades. 

"It is astonishing that we have spent 85 minutes debating all sorts of issues and we haven't talked about superannuation, the big elephant in the room," Mr Bishop said. 

"Jacinda Ardern knows we need to raise the age, she's spent two elections arguing for it, there isn't an independent commentator or expert in the entire country who doesn't think we need to raise the age. The Labour party knows it, the Greens knows it, every party knows it."

When the question was raised Labour's Chris Faafoi said the issue was a "difficult one" for him due "Maori and Pacific Islanders" in his electorate not making it to 65. 

"This issue is a difficult one for me when I was going around in my electorate because a lot of people in my community,  Maori and Pacific Islanders don't get to 65," he said. 

"It was a very difficult one for me and I don't want to worsen that problem for some of the people who do need that support when they do turn 65 because making it even further out for them will make there lives even harder."

The Green candidate compared inaction on climate change to a faithful relationship but still having Tinder.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Greens' seventh-ranked list candidate says owning a home is a dream for young Aucklanders.
Source: 1 NEWS
The ACT MP bit back, calling it a "political project".
Source: 1 NEWS
Host Jack Tame asked the panel who they voted for back when they were still teenagers.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Election

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

00:15
3
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

4
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 835510717

Varnish cache server

01:41

'Te Reo is not maths!' - Chloe Swarbrick and Maori Party's Carrie Stoddart-Smith slam David Seymour on compulsory Te Reo Maori

The ACT MP bit back, calling it a "political project".

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 835510720

Varnish cache server

As it happened: First Young Voters Debate tackles youth suicide, climate change and unachievable home ownership

Join Jack Tame and Billie Jo Ropiha as they host TVNZ's youth issues focused election debate.

00:44
Our latest poll shows Labour and Greens could form the next government, and the importance of the youth vote.

'Something's clearly going on here in terms of this idea of a youth quake' – Corin Dann on huge new Colmar Brunton poll

Tonight's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll revealed Labour remains four points ahead of National.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 