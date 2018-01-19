 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


How will Jacinda Ardern juggle being Prime Minister and a new mother?

share

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Two new MPs often bring their babies to work and several male MPs also have infants.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

Andrea Vance

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce pregnancy to nation as well wishes flood in

00:30
2
The Black Caps opener had the Basin Reserve on their feet in his innings of 100.

Martin Guptill century in fifth ODI anchors Black Caps' 5-0 series sweep over Pakistan

00:17
3
The fog over Evans Bay caused flight delays and cancellations at Wellington Airport this morning.

Watch: Passenger jet disappears into ominous wall of fog which caused flight cancellations at Wellington Airport

4
38-year-old Shannon Watene is wanted by police.

Police on the lookout for Auckland man said to be 'actively avoiding police'


00:38
5
Although she felt unwell, the PM battled on while setting up her new government.

How the world's media are reacting to news of Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:38
Although she felt unwell, the PM battled on while setting up her new government.

How the world's media are reacting to news of Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy

The Guardian noted that Trevor Mallard has already encouraged a family friendly in Parliament.

00:17
The fog over Evans Bay caused flight delays and cancellations at Wellington Airport this morning.

Watch: Passenger jet disappears into ominous wall of fog which caused flight cancellations at Wellington Airport

An eyewitness said the fog rolled in at "breakneck speed".

00:30
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce pregnancy to nation as well wishes flood in

Ms Ardern says the baby is due in June of this year and Winston Peters will be in charge for six weeks after the birth.

00:09
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes after the Penrose overbridge.

Auckland Southern Motorway lanes cleared after two crashes but drivers warned of long delays

NZTA says drivers should consider delaying southbound journeys and be patient northbound.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 