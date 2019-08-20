Jacinda Ardern will be judged on what happens to petrol prices - Jessica Mutch McKay

The solution to New Zealand's high petrol prices won’t come "easy" for the Government according to 1 NEWS Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay.

Her comments come after a draft report released this morning by the Commerce Commission stated a lack of competition between petrol companies could be contributing to the high petrol prices Kiwis pay at the pump.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government's "instinct" prior to the report was that New Zealanders were paying too much at the pump.

"Now we have the Commerce Commission essentially confirming that is what is happening in New Zealand," Ms Ardern said today.

Speaking on 1 NEWS at 6pm, Mutch McKay gave her analysis on the situation.

"The big question is whether the price at the petrol pumps will go down and stay down, but people shouldn't be rushing down to the petrol station because we won't get an answer to that anytime soon.

"First we are going to have a big conference where the main players will get together and get to have their say on this then the Commerce Commission will deliver its final report by the end of the year.

"Then the Government will decide what it's going to do on this, the solution won't be easy and it won't be simple," she said.

Whatever the outcome the issue will be a pivotal one for the Prime Minister according to our political editor.