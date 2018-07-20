Jacinda Ardern joins Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, on Fortune's most influential people under 40 list

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been ranked alongside the likes of Mark Zuckerberg and Rihanna on Fortune's most influential people under 40 list.

The US publication, most famed for its Fortune 500 list, ranked Ms Ardern at number 12 in its "40 Under 40" list.

They wrote a glowing biography outlining the decision to rank her so highly.

"It’s only appropriate that Prime Minister Ardern, a onetime DJ, became a rock star of New Zealand politics. Her fervent support among Kiwis, dubbed Jacindamania, helped reverse her Labour Party’s ailing fortunes this fall and catapulted her to the title of world’s youngest female leader.

"The buzz continued when she announced her pregnancy and in June painted a once-in-a-generation vignette: a female head of government, cradling her newborn and embarking on six weeks of maternity leave. Her time off is flexible, it seems.

"In July she announced welfare reforms—including a weekly stipend for new parents—as part of Labour’s promise to improve well-being in a nation that’s grappling with housing and immigration crises," the biography reads.