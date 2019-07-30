TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern joins in traditional dance as she is farewelled from Tokelau

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined in with a traditional dance as she was farewelled from her visit to Tokelau.

Ms Ardern has been in the small pacific territory of 1500 people since yesterday, and she was the first Kiwi Prime Minister to visit in 14 years.

She appeared to enjoy herself as she danced among locals at a farewell ceremony on Atafu.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS reporter Lisa Davies has this report from its smallest atoll, Atafu. Source: 1 NEWS

She announced yesterday that the NZ Government will contribute $6 million to the upgrade of the solar electricity network in Tokelau to prevent the use of diesel to supplement the power source.

Ms Ardern is expected to return to New Zealand on Thursday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ms Ardern looked a little out of place, but certainly gave it a good shot. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
2
The National leader said Ms Ardern should have gone during Parliamentary recess.
Simon Bridge unloads on Jacinda Ardern, calls her a 'part-time PM' for visiting Tokelau during Ihumātao protests
3
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Tense standoff between Breakfast host and Māori Council head over Ihumātao
4
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
5
Police recover the body of an 8-year-old boy who died after being pushed in front of a train in Frankfurt on July 28.
Eight-year-old boy dies in Germany after being pushed onto train tracks
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Houses (file picture).

Home consents in Auckland grow to record high level
A file image of a courtroom.

West Coast man pleads not guilty to murder of 10-month-old baby
01:37
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

July ends with a wintry cold snap bringing with it heavy snow and rain
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Crash at intersecting highways in Karapiro closes road