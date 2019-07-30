Jacinda Ardern joins in traditional dance as she is farewelled from Tokelau

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined in with a traditional dance as she was farewelled from her visit to Tokelau.

Ms Ardern has been in the small pacific territory of 1500 people since yesterday, and she was the first Kiwi Prime Minister to visit in 14 years.

She appeared to enjoy herself as she danced among locals at a farewell ceremony on Atafu.

She announced yesterday that the NZ Government will contribute $6 million to the upgrade of the solar electricity network in Tokelau to prevent the use of diesel to supplement the power source.