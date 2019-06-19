TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern joins 'Good Bitches' charity at Wellington shelter to deliver homemade cupcakes

Jacinda Ardern met up today with the women behind popular New Zealand charity Good Bitches Baking, and visited a homeless shelter with them to deliver cupcakes the Prime Minister baked herself. 

The trip to Wellington's Downtown Community Ministries was scheduled to mark New Zealand's Volunteer Week. Good Bitches' over 1400 volunteers bake and deliver treats to charities and those "going through a tough time" throughout New Zealand.

Three years ago while catching up over some drinks Nic Murray and Marie Fitzpatrick were talking about life, when the issues of homelessness and and overflowing Women's Refuge shelters were brought up.

"We decided that is was a completely normal thing to do, to try and make the world better by baking treats," Ms Murray told 1 NEWS last year.

Nic and Marie baked up the idea over drinks three years ago, hoping to make the world better by baking treats. Source: 1 NEWS

"A little bit of kindness from a stranger or from a friend is sometimes all you need to lift you out of that dark hole and give you enough hope that things aren't all awful."

As for the Prime Minister's treats, she admitted while at the homeless shelter today that baking isn't her greatest talent. 

"I'm going to be honest, it's a box kit," Ms Ardern said. 

New Zealand's Volunteer Week runs from June 16-22.

Jacinda Ardern brought her baking to a homeless charity in Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS
