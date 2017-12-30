Jacinda Ardern joins 20,000 others to celebrate New Years at Rhythm and Vines

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been at the Rhythm and Vines music festival near Gisborne today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with partner Clarke Gayford and RNV founder Hamish Pinkham. Source: Instagram / Hamish Pinkham

She was among 20,000 people at the festival, which is being held for the 15th year.

Festival founder Hamish Pinkham posted about her visit on Instagram.

The post had people wondering if Ms Ardern will do a stint as a DJ, having given it a go at a previous Laneway Festival.

Ms Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford earlier told the Gisborne Herald the Prime Minister had been enjoying the break with family members.

"We have been having a great time and Jacinda has been trying to do as little as possible," he said.

Headliners ScHoolboy Q, Mura Masa, A-Trak, and more performed tonight, the first night of the festival at Waiohika Estate.

There are 12,300 campers at the festival, which has been cleaned up after making headlines in earlier years for bad behaviour.

Today police said there had been no arrests at the festival.

Organisers said the new location Rhythm Supertop on Friday hosted hot sets from Max Key, son of former prime minister Sir John Key.

Client Liaison, Big Shaq, Giggs, Baauer and Cut Snake were scheduled to take the stage today.

"The festival goers are in great spirits and ready to enjoy the coming days... Mud and all," Mr Pinkham said.

The separate Rhythm and Alps festival near Wanaka said today that it had sold out.