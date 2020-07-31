Jacinda Ardern invited to US-led climate summit

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is among 40 world leaders invited to a virtual summit on climate to be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Jacinda Ardern. Source: Getty

The Leaders Summit on Climate on 22-23 April will underscore the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action, the White House said in a statement.

The US regards the event as a forerunner to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) to be held in Glasgow in November.

The virtual meeting will be live-streamed for public viewing.

It reconvenes the US-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for about 80 percent of global emissions and global GDP.

On his first day in office Biden reversed the policy of the previous president, Donald Trump, and returned the US to the Paris Agreement.

Days later, on January 27, he announced that he would soon convene a leaders summit to galvanise efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis.

The White House statement said the Leaders Summit and COP26 will focus on efforts to limit global warming to 1.5-degree Celsius.

The summit will also look at innovative technologies to help mitigate against the impact of climate change and help for vulnerable countries that will be the most affected.

During the summit Biden plans to announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target for the US and has invited other leaders to outline their countries' climate ambitions.

China's President Xi Jinping, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are among other leaders invited to take part.

Key themes on the agenda will include: