 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Jacinda Ardern 'intends to meet' with troubled Royal New Zealand Ballet over lack of shows across the country

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is wanting to meet with the troubled Royal New Zealand Ballet due to her concerns over the absence of New Zealand dancers in the company and the scarce number of shows across the country. 

The organisation is backing the controversial artistic director, despite 10 dancers heading out the door.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Royal New Zealand ballet has been in the spotlight recently amid claims the company is in crisis. 

It is understood around a third the ballet's dancers are leaving the tax payer funded company or have left since the arrival of a new artistic director from America, Patricia Barker.

Only four dancers from New Zealand remain, according to Fairfax. 

Ms Ardern, who is the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, said, "the Royal New Zealand Ballet has noted that it needs to work harder in a number of areas and I view their willingness to acknowledge this and put plans in place as a constructive step towards resolving outstanding issues.

"I have made my expectations of the board clear, particularly in relation to developing pathways for New Zealand dancers and in ensuring a strong New Zealand voice in the company's work."

"I am positive the board has heard those messages and is responding to them. I know the Ministry for Culture and Heritage is working closely with the board and I intend to meet with the Royal New Zealand Ballet in the new year to discuss progress."

The company's Tutus on Tour would perform to nearly 50 regional towns throughout the country, but next year, the tour will only reach seven regional towns. 

There is also concern Ms Parker might fill more key roles with more overseas talent. 

Former Royal New Zealand Ballet Board Member Nick Carroll told 1 NEWS earlier this month he was speaking to someone who told him "that if this current director gets her way, they'll end up with something like only 20 or 30 per cent of New Zealand dancers.

"It sounds like you could virtually end up with a New Zealand ballet company which is not a New Zealand ballet company," Mr Carroll said. 

In the past four years, it's gone through three artistic directors, all from overseas.

The company said it backs Patrica Parker and denies there is a problem.

"Transition can be challenging for people. People have their views but again I am so confident that I am so aware of all of the support that Patrica has," Royal New Zealand Ballet Executive Director Frances Turner said. 

Related

Arts and Culture

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nation's prisoners set to enjoy simple Christmas lunch - costing $6 per inmate

2

Five hospitalised after car crashes into watery bank in Waikato

3
Police car generic.

Driver killed after three-car crash in Rotorua

4
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

Travellers stuck in the airport after flights delayed

5
Acting Senior Sergeant Julie Fifield and Senior Constable Bruce Ward wanted to see if they could make Christmas happen for this family regardless and enlisted the help of two local stores.

Canterbury police bring heart-warming Christmas joy to a family in need


02:12

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed leaves behind his wife and a five-month-old son after a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver fatally hit him.

00:19
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

Area Commander Dave Berry says two houses have been completely destroyed, as well as "numerous" sheds.

00:18
Several structures are said to be ablaze and residents have been evacuated from their homes.

Residents evacuated from houses as massive scrub fire breaks out near Christchurch

Fire and Emergency were called just after 3pm with two homes now completely destroyed by the fire and another partially damaged.

00:24
The land is sacred to Maori with the peak believed to be the face of an ancestral chief.

Hawke's Bay winery to remove Te Mata Peak track built on land sacred to Maori after iwi outcry

"We never intended to alienate or divide any part of our community by developing the public track" - Craggy Range CEO Michael Wilding.

02:12

Man charged with drink driving offences after car hits taxi in Auckland, killing driver

The man charged and his passenger fled the scene but were later located by police.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 