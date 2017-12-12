Jacinda Ardern 'intends to meet' with troubled Royal New Zealand Ballet over lack of shows across the country

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is wanting to meet with the troubled Royal New Zealand Ballet due to her concerns over the absence of New Zealand dancers in the company and the scarce number of shows across the country.

The Royal New Zealand ballet has been in the spotlight recently amid claims the company is in crisis.

It is understood around a third the ballet's dancers are leaving the tax payer funded company or have left since the arrival of a new artistic director from America, Patricia Barker.

Only four dancers from New Zealand remain, according to Fairfax.

Ms Ardern, who is the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, said, "the Royal New Zealand Ballet has noted that it needs to work harder in a number of areas and I view their willingness to acknowledge this and put plans in place as a constructive step towards resolving outstanding issues.

"I have made my expectations of the board clear, particularly in relation to developing pathways for New Zealand dancers and in ensuring a strong New Zealand voice in the company's work."

"I am positive the board has heard those messages and is responding to them. I know the Ministry for Culture and Heritage is working closely with the board and I intend to meet with the Royal New Zealand Ballet in the new year to discuss progress."

The company's Tutus on Tour would perform to nearly 50 regional towns throughout the country, but next year, the tour will only reach seven regional towns.

There is also concern Ms Parker might fill more key roles with more overseas talent.

Former Royal New Zealand Ballet Board Member Nick Carroll told 1 NEWS earlier this month he was speaking to someone who told him "that if this current director gets her way, they'll end up with something like only 20 or 30 per cent of New Zealand dancers.

"It sounds like you could virtually end up with a New Zealand ballet company which is not a New Zealand ballet company," Mr Carroll said.

In the past four years, it's gone through three artistic directors, all from overseas.

The company said it backs Patrica Parker and denies there is a problem.