Jacinda Ardern inspects guard of honour as first Pacific Mission begins

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is undertaking her first annual Pacific Mission, accompanied by a delegation including MPs from Labour, National and NZ First.

After she arrived in Apia, Samoa this morning, Ms Ardern inspected the guard of honour.

Ms Ardern will also be visiting Tonga, Niue and the Cook Islands this week.

Issues Ms Ardern will address on the trip will be climate change and globalisation, she told media last week.