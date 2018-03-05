 

Jacinda Ardern inspects guard of honour as first Pacific Mission begins

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is undertaking her first annual Pacific Mission, accompanied by a delegation including MPs from Labour, National and NZ First. 

The PM is on a whistle-stop tour of the Pacific, a trip that started in Samoa this morning.
After she arrived in Apia, Samoa this morning, Ms Ardern inspected the guard of honour. 

Ms Ardern will also be visiting Tonga, Niue and the Cook Islands this week. 

Issues Ms Ardern will address on the trip will be climate change and globalisation, she told media last week. 

Deputy PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa gave the NZ delegation a warm welcome in Apia.
Previously, Ms Ardern has been vocal about New Zealand's role in Pacific and being a leader in the conversation about climate change.

