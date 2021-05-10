Jacinda Ardern home sick, gets Covid-19 test

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has this morning taken a Covid-19 test after picking up a winter illness doing the rounds.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Source: Getty

1 NEWS understands Ardern is suffering the consequences of having a child that goes to day care and has picked up the seasonal sniffle.

She will be working from Premier House today and will join Government meetings via Zoom.

But, as a result she won’t be at caucus or in the House today.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will be filling in for Ardern during question time in Parliament.

Her illness comes as Parliament resumed this week after a two-week recess.