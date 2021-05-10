TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern home sick, gets Covid-19 test

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has this morning taken a Covid-19 test after picking up a winter illness doing the rounds.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Source: Getty

1 NEWS understands Ardern is suffering the consequences of having a child that goes to day care and has picked up the seasonal sniffle.

She will be working from Premier House today and will join Government meetings via Zoom.

But, as a result she won’t be at caucus or in the House today.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will be filling in for Ardern during question time in Parliament.

Her illness comes as Parliament resumed this week after a two-week recess.

Ardern received her second dose of the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine last week, after her first jab in June.

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Severe gales in Auckland cut power, topple trees
2
Jacinda Ardern home sick, gets Covid-19 test
3
Containers topple over in strong winds at Ports of Auckland facility
4
Laurel Hubbard bows out of Olympics without completing a lift
5
NZ at Tokyo 2020: Second medal spree looms on day 11
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Data reveals hundreds living in transitional housing for months on end

Morning Briefing Aug 3: The fight to get into Fortress NZ

Auckland factory producing recyclable meat trays

03:40

Auckland aquarist's unlikely friendship with eel