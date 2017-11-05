Jacinda Ardern to hold talks with Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leaves for Sydney on Thursday for the annual trans-Tasman summit and leadership forum.

Source: 1 NEWS

She will be holding talks with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull while her delegation of eight ministers meet their Australian counterparts.

She's also taking a group of business leaders with her.

"My expectation is that we will continue on what has been some really constructive bilaterals and informal meetings to date, continuing to talk about the strength of our relationship with a particular focus on where to take [Closer Economic Relations] next."

It won't be her first meeting with Mr Turnbull.

She went to Canberra soon after the election and he was the first foreign leader she called on.

Ms Ardern said the relationship was "absolutely fine".