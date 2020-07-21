TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern to hold press conference after allegations against Labour minister

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will address media this morning at 11am after National Party Leader Judith Collins said she had received information regarding a Labour minister's "fairly inappropriate behaviour".

Source: Breakfast

Ms Collins this morning told RNZ that she had received the allegation yesterday, but would not say what the allegation was.

She said she also passed on the information to Ms Ardern yesterday.

1 NEWS understands this morning's press conference will address the claims.

The situation comes after several MPs have resigned recently, including National's Andrew Falloon, who allegedly sent sexual images to young women.

'Andrew Falloon lied,' Judith Collins says as more women come forward with complaints

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:16
PM dismisses Iain Lees-Galloway as minister after 'inappropriate relationship'
2
Full video: PM confirms dismissal of Minister Iain Lees-Galloway
3
Jacinda Ardern to hold press conference after allegations against Labour minister
4
Winston Peters' friends went to Antarctica at taxpayer expense
5
Fair Go: Boy, 15, loses $900 after Christchurch online trader fails to front with dirt bike
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:58

Sweet success: Auckland bakers set new record for world's largest lamington
00:22

Mycoplasma bovis almost eradicated in New Zealand, three years on from initial discovery
04:05

Is it still the case that house prices will double every 10 years?
02:37

Sexting a 'potential problem parents need to be aware of' the moment children get a phone – social media expert