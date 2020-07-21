Jacinda Ardern to hold press conference after allegations against Labour minister

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will address media this morning at 11am after National Party Leader Judith Collins said she had received information regarding a Labour minister's "fairly inappropriate behaviour".

Source: Breakfast

Ms Collins this morning told RNZ that she had received the allegation yesterday, but would not say what the allegation was.

She said she also passed on the information to Ms Ardern yesterday.

1 NEWS understands this morning's press conference will address the claims.

The situation comes after several MPs have resigned recently, including National's Andrew Falloon, who allegedly sent sexual images to young women.