Jacinda Ardern on her time with baby Neve, her thoughts on Winston Peters at the helm and what will happen next

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch sat down with the Prime Minister on her first day back in New Zealand’s top spot. Source: 1 NEWS
Who killed 18-month-old Comfort Joy Witeri-Thompson? Police call for toddler's family and others to speak up

Pictures: Family photos of Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and Neve show proud parents on PM's first day back

Photographs of New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her partner Clarke Gayford and their baby Neve have been released today. 

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve. Source: SUPPLIED

It comes as Jacinda Ardern's maternity leave finishes and she returns to the country's top job. 

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve. Source: SUPPLIED

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters finished his time as Acting Prime Minister yesterday, flying to Singapore for duties as Foreign Minister. 

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve. Source: SUPPLIED

Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford was born on Thursday, June 21 at 4.45pm, weighing 3.31kg.

The family is heading to Wellington from Auckland this weekend to settle into Premier House.

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve. Source: SUPPLIED
A bus carrying over 20 people has crashed into a ditch near Palmerston North. 

Police are responding to a bus crash on State Highway 1, Rongotea, near Rowe Road.

A bus, believed to be carrying 28 people, went into a ditch around 2:40pm.

A St John’s spokesperson says that all patients have minor to moderate injuries, apart from one passenger, who is in a serious condition.

All 28 passengers have been removed from the vehicle.

A 1 NEWS cameraman was told the people in the bus were an iwi group travelling from Wellington to Tauranga.

The bus veered off the road and went into a ditch upside down, there is a crane there now to get the bus out of the ditch.

He says the make of the bus is a Mitsubishi Fuso, the same make as the vehicle involved in the Ruapehu crash over the weekend.
 

Police car generic.
Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS
