Jacinda Ardern on her time with baby Neve, her thoughts on Winston Peters at the helm and what will happen next

A bus carrying over 20 people has crashed into a ditch near Palmerston North.

Police are responding to a bus crash on State Highway 1, Rongotea, near Rowe Road.

A bus, believed to be carrying 28 people, went into a ditch around 2:40pm.

A St John’s spokesperson says that all patients have minor to moderate injuries, apart from one passenger, who is in a serious condition.

All 28 passengers have been removed from the vehicle.

A 1 NEWS cameraman was told the people in the bus were an iwi group travelling from Wellington to Tauranga.

The bus veered off the road and went into a ditch upside down, there is a crane there now to get the bus out of the ditch.