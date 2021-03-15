Jacinda Ardern hasn’t ‘given up’ on making two-way trans-Tasman bubble a reality

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government is still trying to get a two-way trans-Tasman bubble up and running, though she admits circumstances have changed.

Ardern was asked about the trans-Tasman bubble negotiations on Breakfast after reports emerged yesterday that Australia's government is reportedly working to create a travel bubble with Singapore.

Australia looks to Singapore for travel bubble after trans-Tasman stalemate

Ardern said discussions around a Singapore bubble weren’t new.

“The issue for us, of course, is they don’t have the same quarantine measures as either Australia or New Zealand,” Ardern told Breakfast.

“You do bring in more risk that way.”

Ardern said officials continued to “work in earnest” on the trans-Tasman bubble.

“I’ve got family members myself caught up in the lack of travel between Australia and New Zealand,” she said.

“It's a bit more complicated now we're dealing with state-by-state rather than the starting point, which was country-by-country.