Jacinda Ardern has stern words for those breaking lockdown rules over Easter

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has once again chastised those breaking lockdown rules - this time aimed at those caught out over the Easter break.

Ms Ardern made the comments at today's daily Covid-19 briefing.

"I say to those who broke the rules this weekend, it could take one case amongst you to have an outbreak.

"This could lead to dozens of infections and possibly death.

"New Zealand does not take this challenge lightly and nor should you."

Ms Ardern reminded the country that a decision on whether we remain at alert level four or not will be made next Monday, April 20.

More than 800 breaches of Covid-19 lockdown rules with 109 prosecutions

Her comments come as one more person died of Covid-19 today, bringing the death toll in New Zealand to five.

He was a man in his 80s from the Rosewood Rest Home in Christchurch and died at Burwood Hospital.

There are now 33 Covid-19 cases associated with the Rosewood Rest Home, with both residents and staff infected. Of those, 17 are confirmed cases and 16 are probable cases.

All three people who have died from the Rosewood Rest Home - the woman in her 90s, the man in his 70s and now the man in his 80s - had confirmed cases of Covid-19.

"We know that because of the underlying vulnerabilities of new members of this group, we need to be prepared for further serious illness and possible deaths," Dr Bloomfield said today.