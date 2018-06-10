Jacinda Ardern has ‘no concerns whatsoever’ on Winston Peters' stepping in as acting PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to give birth and start maternity leave in just one week and she assures that Winston Peters will do a fine as acting Prime Minister.

"I have absolutely no concerns about these next six weeks...no concerns whatsoever," Ms Adern told Q+A's Corin Dann.

Ms Ardern, who is due to give birth on June 17, will leave the Foreign Minister Winston Peters to run the country as soon as she arrives at hospital.

"I get on incredibly well with Winston Peters. We work together well,"

"It's a relationship where I think we both have strengths that compliment each other"

"I think the thing to keep in mind is I’m not dead; I have not exited from the country; I will just be in Sandringham."

Ms Ardern said she it would be impossible to not stay engaged in the process.

"It is still a role, obviously, that I consider a huge privilege and a responsibility,"