Jacinda Ardern has first waka experience, says it was an 'honour'

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern accepted an offer to go out on a waka this afternoon in Waitangi, saying it was an honour.

The Prime Minister went out on an all-women waka in the Bay of Islands. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern was invited to participate when she visited the Waitangi waka camp yesterday after announcing $1.75 million to go to setting up a national body of waka hourua (double) experts.

She said it was “to strengthen the mātauranga (knowledge) and tikanga (custom) or knowledge in Māori and Pacific voyaging traditions”.

“It is special too that this comes exactly one year after the investiture of the late Sir Hekenukumai Busby, who was recognised for his crucial contribution to the revival of waka building and voyaging both here and across the Pacific,” Ms Ardern said yesterday.

Today, Ms Ardern was prepped with a quick lesson before heading out onto the water.

She went out on a waka with all women, and said she had never been in a waka before and it was an honour.

It comes ahead of Waitangi Day tomorrow, where she will be attending a dawn ceremony.
 

