Jacinda Ardern hails Dr Ashley Bloomfield's efforts in leading New Zealand's battle with coronavirus

On the last day of her regular press conferences with the Director-General of Health, the Prime Minister thanked Dr Ashley Bloomfield for leading the fight against Covid-19.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern said the country was “very lucky" to have a public servant of Dr Bloomfield’s calibre leading the health response.

“His background in public health has meant I consider New Zealand to be amongst those countries who are lucky to have that expertise in leading our response - one that considers the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders at every respect.”

Read more Woman in her 90s becomes NZ's 19th Covid-19 death, five new cases reported

She then turned to Dr Bloomfield: “It’s been a real honour".

She reassured the public it wouldn’t be the last time they’d see them together at press conferences, but it was the last at the regular 1pm time.

“I thank the team that supports Dr Bloomfield as well.”

On the last day of Level 4 lockdown, Ms Ardern said: "Through our cumulative actions we have avoided the worst.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield Source: Getty