Jacinda Ardern gushes over attending NZer of the year Awards with humble young Kiwi

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has attended the Kiwibank 2018 New Zealander of the Year Awards as the guest of a humble young Kiwi that has been recognised for his generosity in helping out a homeless man in South Auckland last year.

Uili Papalii was 11-years-old when he helped out a homeless Auckland man, donating his pocket money and school lunches when he saw him in distress outside a butcher's shop.

"I was just walking to school one day and I saw him sleeping in the front of the butcher shop so I went in the shop and bought him a pie then gave him my change.

"It kept going for two weeks," Uili told 1 NEWS' Chris Chang at the awards.

The good deed led to him being nominated for the Local Hero Award and while not making the finalists, the kind-hearted young boy did receive a certificate of achievement and also a night at the PM's table.

He says his actions have "inspired" his friends and family.

When asked what he thought of the Prime Minister's attire for the evening, Uili simply replied "pretty".