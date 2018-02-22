 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Jacinda Ardern gushes over attending NZer of the year Awards with humble young Kiwi

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has attended the Kiwibank 2018 New Zealander of the Year Awards as the guest of a humble young Kiwi that has been recognised for his generosity in helping out a homeless man in South Auckland last year.

Uili Papalii helped out a homeless Auckland man, donating his pocket money and school lunches when he saw him in distress.
Source: 1 NEWS

Uili Papalii was 11-years-old when he helped out a homeless Auckland man, donating his pocket money and school lunches when he saw him in distress outside a butcher's shop.

"I was just walking to school one day and I saw him sleeping in the front of the butcher shop so I went in the shop and bought him a pie then gave him my change.

"It kept going for two weeks," Uili told 1 NEWS' Chris Chang at the awards.

The kind deed has led Uili Papalii to be sharing a table with the PM at the New Zealander of the Year Awards.
Source: 1 NEWS

The good deed led to him being nominated for the Local Hero Award and while not making the finalists, the kind-hearted young boy did receive a certificate of achievement and also a night at the PM's table.

He says his actions have "inspired" his friends and family.

When asked what he thought of the Prime Minister's attire for the evening, Uili simply replied "pretty".

Click here to view the livestream of the New Zealander of the Year Awards.


 

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Mike King, Kristine Bartlett and Dr Siouxsie Wiles are the three finalists.

Live stream: Watch as the Kiwibank 2018 New Zealander of the Year is announced


00:41
2
Uili Papalii helped out a homeless Auckland man, donating his pocket money and school lunches when he saw him in distress.

Jacinda Ardern gushes over attending NZer of the year Awards with humble young Kiwi

01:47
3
The 16-year-old couldn’t stop smiling after his third placing at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

'I'm just so proud to be a New Zealander' - Nico Porteous on winning bronze in PyeongChang

01:03
4
This vision shows why State Highway One is unlikely to be reopened until at least the middle of next week.

Watch: Dramatic aerial vision shows massive slips blocking SH1 near Kaikoura, putting it out of action for at least a week

00:14
5
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi Winter Olympic hero Nico Porteous explains his decision not to perform high-flying manoeuvres in final ski run

Mike King, Kristine Bartlett and Dr Siouxsie Wiles are the three finalists.

Live stream: Watch as the Kiwibank 2018 New Zealander of the Year is announced

Mike King, Dr Siouxsie Wiles and Kristine Bartlett are in the running for the top award.


04:02
The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.

'Would you share my toothbrush?' Jeremy Wells speed dates both Simon Bridges and Amy Adams

The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.

01:04
A group of six dolphins were enjoying some human companionship at Matauri Bay today.

Watch: 'Only in New Zealand!' Lucky swimmers surrounded by playful dolphins in shallows at Northland beach

Auckland resident Joe Hickey was visiting Matauri Bay with his mother, who is on holiday from England, when the magical moment occurred.

00:14
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

Porteous, 16, secured third place with fellow Kiwi Beau-James Wells finishing in fourth place at the men's freeski halfpipe final.

Photos of the five National Party MPs in contention for the role of National Party leader

10 quick questions: The National Party leadership contenders

Find out what they were like at school and the most courageous thing they've ever done.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 