Jacinda Ardern gives reading at Prince Philip's Wellington memorial service

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered a reading at a memorial service for Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, in Wellington this afternoon.

The service was held at the National Cathedral of St Paul, and was also attended by National leader Judith Collins and Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy.

Ardern read Memories by NZ author Joy Cowley, from her book Psalms for the Road.

"I own my memories and honour them and God gives thanks for the way they have shaped my being and becoming," the reading begins.

The service comes after Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle over the weekend.