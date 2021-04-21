TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern gives reading at Prince Philip's Wellington memorial service

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered a reading at a memorial service for Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, in Wellington this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The service was held at the National Cathedral of St Paul in Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

The service was held at the National Cathedral of St Paul, and was also attended by National leader Judith Collins and Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy.

Ardern read Memories by NZ author Joy Cowley, from her book Psalms for the Road.

"I own my memories and honour them and God gives thanks for the way they have shaped my being and becoming," the reading begins.

The service comes after Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle over the weekend.

Prince Philip died aged 99 on the morning of April 9, just two months before his 100th birthday.

New Zealand
Wellington
Royalty
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Protests as police officer shoots and kills 16-year-old girl in Ohio
2
Live stream: 6pm and Seven Sharp 2021
3
Auckland Airport worker cleaned green zone Australia planes before testing positive for Covid-19
4
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd
5
Moana Pasifika reveals '80 per cent' eligibility rules for new Super Rugby team - 'You can't play for the All Blacks'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:05

Rural school community waits anxiously for submission results to lower speed limit

Full video: NZ memorial service for Prince Philip

Police rewarding safe drivers over Anzac weekend after 'appalling' Easter road toll

Man arrested over suspected Auckland stabbing that left another man seriously injured