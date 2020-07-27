TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern gifted creative briefcase cake to celebrate 40th birthday

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been gifted a very unique cake to celebrate her birthday.

The edible briefcase cake given to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her 40th birthday. Source: Jacinda Ardern / Instagram

The Labour leader turned 40 yesterday, celebrating with her family.

Back at work in the Beehive today, Ms Ardern shared a photo of a special cake her team had given her.

The cake is a realistic representation of a black briefcase, complete with three 'files' of briefing notes.

"It seems entirely appropriate that this was the amazing cake the office blew me away with this morning," Ms Ardern wrote on Instagram.

"Every night they send me off with one of these briefcases, an edible one made for a very nice change! Thanks team, very grateful to work with such an amazing group of people."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The post called the PM his “favourite achiever” and commended her for managing to also fit in fun, love and happiness. Source: Breakfast

Ms Ardern's birthday was also celebrated by her fiancé, Clarke Gayford, and the party's MPs wishing her a happy birthday.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Politics
