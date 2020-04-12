Jacinda Ardern gets behind the NZ Egg Hunt at Wellington home

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has backed up her support for the NZ Egg Hunt this Easter by placing egg decorations in the window of Premier House.

Easter Egg decorations in the window of Premier House. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern also posted on Instagram about the Government-backed initiative aimed at spreading some fun during the level four lockdown.

"Earlier this week we started something called the #nzegghunt and asked kids (and adults!) to pop Easter eggs in their windows for others to find," she wrote.

"If you have a chance, click the hashtag and take a look at what everyone’s been up to. I promise you it will warm your heart (and prove that you don’t need a window to take part!)."

"Till then, I hope you’re all taking very good care of yourselves. #nzegghunt," she wrote.

Ms Ardern also posted her daughter Neve's contribution to the egg hunt last Thursday.

