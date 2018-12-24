TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern expresses condolences to Indonesia on behalf of Kiwis, offers assistance in wake of latest tsunami

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today New Zealand "stands ready to assist" Indonesia with relief and recovery efforts in the wake of yesterday's tsunami, which has killed hundreds.

"My thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims and everyone affected by this tragedy," she said in a statement released to the media."On the behalf of the New Zealand Government and people, I express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the people of Indonesia."

The tsunami, that struck with little warning yesterday morning, is just the latest in a series of natural disasters to have plagued the nation this year.

The tsunami comes less than three months after Indonesia was hit by a magnitude .5 earthquake. Source: 1 NEWS

At least 222 people were killed yesterday along Indonesia's Sunda Strait, and dozens are still missing, the Associated Press has reported. It follows the deadly earthquake and tsunami on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi in September that killed more than 2500 people.

Ms Ardern did not indicate what the relief offered today might entail.

But days after the September disaster, the Royal New Zealand Air Force sent a C-130 Hercules aircraft with over 10 tonnes of aid to the city of Palu, where many survivors were forced to sleep outdoors. The aircraft was also used to evacuate over 100 survivors.

Villagers stand near a car damaged by a tsunami in Carita, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The tsunami occurred after the eruption of a volcano around Indonesia's Sunda Strait during a busy holiday weekend, sending water crashing ashore and sweeping away hotels, hundreds of houses and people attending a beach concert. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Villagers stand near a car damaged by a tsunami in Carita, Indonesia. Source: Associated Press

"A further $1.5 million will be allocated to stand-by funding to support the international community's efforts for emergency relief activities and early recovery projects," Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said that same week.

"This package is in addition to the relief support already announced by the New Zealand Government, taking our total contribution to the Sulawesi response to $5 million."

A man reacts after identifying his relative among the bodies of tsunami victims in Carita, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The tsunami occurred after the eruption of a volcano around Indonesia's Sunda Strait during a busy holiday weekend, sending water crashing ashore and sweeping away hotels, hundreds of houses and people attending a beach concert. (AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago)
A man reacts after identifying his relative among the bodies of tsunami victims in Carita, Indonesia. Source: Associated Press
