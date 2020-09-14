TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern explains why those outside Auckland will remain at Alert Level 2

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today explained why those outside Auckland will remain at Alert Level 2 for at least one more week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cabinet has agreed - in principle - to lower alert levels outside Auckland next Monday. Source: 1 NEWS

Ardern says Cabinet has agreed - in principle - to lower alert levels outside Auckland next Monday, September 21 at 11:59pm.

This is "contingent on cases tracking as they are" and will be confirmed when Cabinet meets again in seven days' time.

“I know some of you may have questions on why the rest of the country hasn’t moved to Level 1 just yet and why we are making an in principle decision to leave that move for another week," Ardern said.

Read more
Masks to stay, but public transport and airlines can now fill seats

"Modelling done for the Ministry of Health continues to suggest around a 25 per cent chance of cases moving outside the Auckland region.

While the cases are currently contained in Auckland, with inter-regional travel open there does remain a risk of spreading the virus to the rest of the country.

"It only requires one person travelling and attending a super spreader event somewhere else in the country and we could be looking at further restrictions elsewhere."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern also said public transport social distancing restrictions are going to be eased. Source: 1 NEWS

Auckland will remain at its Alert Level 2.5 and its position will also be reviewed next Monday, with an eye to increasing gathering limits.

If Cabinet agrees to proceed, Auckland's changes will come into force on Wednesday, September 23.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcements today from Dunedin after Cabinet's alert level review.

Auckland is currently at Level 2.5, while the rest of the country is at Level 2.

Auckland moved to Alert Level 2.5 on August 30 after being at Alert Level 3 since the beginning of the August community outbreak, and the rest of New Zealand has been at Level 2 since August 12.

Yesterday, two news cases of Covid-19 were reported in New Zealand. One new case was a returnee who is in managed isolation and the other a health worker from Auckland's Jet Park quarantine facility.

An additional case of community transmission, a child, was announced today.

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:15
New Zealand, other than Auckland, to move to Alert Level 1 next Monday
2
Air New Zealand releases 160,000 fares under $50 as physical distancing requirements eased
3
Six men arrested after police investigation into historic abuse at Auckland school for boys
4
Full video: Jacinda Ardern reveal's Cabinet’s decision on Covid-19 alert level changes
5
Australian woman to be charged after getting dragged from car by police at Covid-19 checkpoint
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Jacinda Ardern reveal's Cabinet’s decision on Covid-19 alert level changes

One new case of Covid-19 community transmission today, a child
00:56

Family of Kiwi missing after livestock ship sinking engages experts to create map of where crew could be

Otago Uni staffer claims senior leadership tried to push medical admissions caps for Māori