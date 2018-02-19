Jacinda Ardern expects 'we will see our coalition partners lift' after Greens, NZ First slide in poll

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she expects a rise in the poll numbers of Labour's coalition partners "over time" following their slide in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

Labour has climbed nine points on its December poll result, to 48 per cent, its highest level in 15 years, but it has come at the expense of its partners in Government, the Greens and New Zealand First.

The Greens are down two per cent to five per cent, and New Zealand First is down two to three per cent, which is below the five per cent threshold. National slipped three points since December to 43 per cent.

"Of course, over time, I would have an expectation that we will see our coalition partners lift in their numbers as well," Ms Ardern said.

Outgoing National Party leader Bill English said, "For now they might put up with that. Later on it will get harder."

Greens leader James Shaw says the party is very aware of losing support to Labour.

"That is something that we are really cognisant of. That's one of the reasons we decided to go into a confidence and supply agreement rather than a full coalition," he said.

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the coalition partners will be worried that Labour is rising at their expense.

"They will suck it up for now. I think New Zealand First in particular will be more comfortable. They're used to perhaps dropping away during the term. They know how to bring their support back up, or certainly Winston Peters does, in that final year," Dann commented.