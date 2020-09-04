TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern expected to outline any Covid-19 alert level changes today

Source:  1 NEWS

After five days at Alert Level 2, and Auckland in "2.5", the Government will review New Zealand's alert level status.

Jacinda Ardern says case numbers won’t be the only thing Cabinet will consider in making a decision. Source: Breakfast

The Prime Minister is expected to signal any changes to alert levels today.

It comes after two new cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with one linked to the Auckland outbreak and the other in managed isolation.

However, Jacinda Ardern has said case numbers won't be the only thing Cabinet will consider when it meets to review the alert levels.

There are 115 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand after 16 people recovered yesterday. All of the recovered cases were from the community outbreak. The active cases are made up of 36 imported cases and 79 from the community.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began is 1408.

