Jacinda Ardern expected to discuss 'trans-Tasman bubble' with Australia's national cabinet

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will dial into Australia's National Cabinet tomorrow with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, state premiers and territory chief ministers.

New Zealand shifted from an extreme Level 4 lockdown last week and Australia's national Cabinet will assess whether it is ready to lessen restrictions once more at a meeting next Monday.

Australia and New Zealand have taken slightly different approaches to reducing the spread of Covid-19 but have enjoyed similar success.