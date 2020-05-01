TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern expected to discuss 'trans-Tasman bubble' with Australia's national cabinet

Source:  AAP

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will dial into Australia's National Cabinet tomorrow with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, state premiers and territory chief ministers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The number of new daily cases in Australia have also been dropping. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand shifted from an extreme Level 4 lockdown last week and Australia's national Cabinet will assess whether it is ready to lessen restrictions once more at a meeting next Monday.

Australia and New Zealand have taken slightly different approaches to reducing the spread of Covid-19 but have enjoyed similar success.

It's expected the meeting will advance early discussions on a "trans-Tasman bubble" that would see the relaxation of border restrictions between the citizens of two countries and allies.

New Zealand
Australia
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:26
No new Covid-19 cases, or deaths, in New Zealand
2
Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield gives May 4 Covid-19 update
3
'The rules are there for a reason' - Jacinda Ardern's stern message to those flouting Level 3 restrictions
4
Jacinda Ardern not ruling out 'helicopter payments' for those struggling during the pandemic
5
'Irresponsible, dangerous and untrue' - Mental Health Foundation slams suicide rate increase rumours
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Joy in Samoa as people return to church with slight easing of Covid-19 restrictions
00:25

Police Commissioner confident officers 'acted lawfully' while enforcing Level 4 lockdown

Illegal street racing sparks plea from police for motorists to follow road rules during Level 3
02:18

Auckland's Marist College, at centre of large Covid-19 cluster, offers additional testing to staff and students