Jacinda Ardern enters Auckland Hospital to give birth to her first baby

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has entered hospital to give birth to her first baby.

Ms Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford are at Auckland Hospital.
Ms Ardern's parter Clarke Gayford has accompanied her to Auckland City Hospital. Ms Ardern entered hospital at 5.50am.

The Prime Minister's office confirmed the news in a statement today.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters is now Acting Prime Minister.

When Ms Ardern gives birth, she will be the world's first country leader, in modern times, to give birth while governing. 

The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".
The only other comparable example was Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto giving birth to daughter Bakhtawar while in office, on January, 25 1990.

She'll fully resume her duties as prime minister around the start of August but will have significant input into major Government decisions while on leave.

Partner Clarke Gayford will take on the primary baby care responsibility on Ms Ardern's return to office.

Yesterday Mr Gayford shared a photo of Ms Ardern at home reading, three days after the baby was due.

The pair were asked if they were concerned with the baby’s future privacy.
Ms Ardern caused a flutter when she appeared to say 'her' in a radio interview.
