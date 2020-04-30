Jacinda Ardern encourages Kiwis to support local, says smaller businesses still face tough times

Jacinda Ardern is encouraging Kiwis to support local businesses facing future uncertainty.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister said today that despite many of New Zealand's smaller firms being able to operate under Level 3, they are still facing tough times.

"One thing I want to encourage everyone to do is to think about supporting local when you are engaging in contactless trade," said Ms Ardern.

She acknowledged one business, Thank You Healthcare, a website that's targeted at New Zealand's healthcare workers in particular, but is also supporting smaller businesses at the same time. It gives those working in the health care sector discounts for businesses listed on its site that might not be up and running just yet.

READ MORE Stores going to creative lengths to get back up and running in Level 3

"It's playing two roles though. Not only is it targeted at discounts for our healtcare workers, its also targeted at businesses that may not be able to operate yet, be it accommodation or spa experiences, or even elements of tourism. But is a way to thank healthcare workforces through significant discounts whilst also helping some of those businesses for the future world where they'll be able to open and operate."

The Prime Minister personally acknowledged the founders of the website, Alika and Rahul Rai.

"Rahul worked in the New Zealand tourism industry for 25 years and was recently in hospital and says now is the time to show our appreciation for everything these incredible people do, not just in a time of crisis but every single day.