Jacinda Ardern encourages businesses to prepare for 'new normal' outside of Level 4

The Prime Minister is encouraging businesses, essential or not, to prepare for a "new normal" outside of Level 4.

Fronting media today, Jacinda Ardern said businesses need to think about contact tracing and social distancing while operating under other alert levels. She likened the new guidelines to new "health and safety needs".

"One message that I can share now is with every business - whether or not you are operating in an essential area or even if you are operating in some of those areas where it is more difficult in a Covid environment such as hospitality - what I’d ask you to do is prepare," said Ms Ardern.

"Our new normal is going to be an environment where we need everyone to be able to help us with contact tracing. So if you think about your business having now, basically, new health and safety needs."

Ms Ardern is imploring businesses to think about contact tracing, and social distancing, and the likelihood of its possibility when businesses open their doors again.

"So think about every person coming through the door. If you need to would you be able to find every person that came through the door on any given day? Would you be able to look at who’s had contact with different parts of your supply chain?

"This is the kind of information and preparation we need businesses to do because it will be critical."

She said it's equally as important when thinking about staff and measures put in place for them while at work.

"What measures have you got in place so that people can use appropriate social distancing, and have you looked at the PPE guidelines for your area of work and think about what protective equipment may or may not be needed in your line of work?" asked Ms Ardern.

"Businesses can do that now and we’d really encourage them to do that."