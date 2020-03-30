Jacinda Ardern, Dr Ashley Bloomfield to hold Covid-19 conference at 7pm after latest community cases

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will hold a Covid-19 press conference at 7pm to give an update on the new South Auckland community cases announced this afternoon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield Source: Getty

Ardern was meant to attend the Big Gay Out event in Auckland today but returned to Wellington before she could make an appearance after the cases were discovered.

1 NEWS understands the full cabinet met late this afternoon to discuss the details of the latest cases before Ardern's announcement at 7pm.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told media at today's first conference Ardern would be briefed on the situation on arrival in Wellington.

"In these cases we do act with abundance of caution while the early information is being collected," Hipkins told media.

"In that vein, the Prime Minister is returning to Wellington where she'll be briefed and actively involved in the decision-making process."

Hipkins said at the time he expected more information to be provided later today.

When asked his level of concern around today's cases, Hipkins said there was a "number of gaps in our knowledge around these cases".

"One of the things I will be looking for is more information around the likely source of the case, whether or not we can identify a likely theory for how any of these three cases contracted Covid-19 in the first place.

"That's still a piece of the puzzle missing at this point."

Ardern will be joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at this evening's conference.