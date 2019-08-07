Jacinda Ardern discusses her worries about 8Chan-style platforms with Twitter boss

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she raised the issue of the streaming website 8Chan with Twitter boss Jack Dorsey during her meeting with him at the Beehive today.

The pair last met earlier this year in Paris when the Prime Minister launched the Christchurch Call, an effort to stop the spread of extremist views online. The call was made following the March 15 terrorist attack in Christchurch in which 51 people were killed.

Ms Ardern says she had quite a long conversation with Mr Dorsey today about the existence of 8Chan and other platforms like it.

"There is the added issue of, if not that platform, will we see another one rise up? So it's a much bigger issue than just 8Chan, but it was something we discussed,” Ms Ardern said this afternoon.

She said she and Mr Dorsey also had a good discussion around the use of algorithms and research.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met at the Beehive today. Source: Jack Dorsey/Twitter