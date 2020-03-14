TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern to discuss coronavirus pandemic, self-isolation travel requirement on TVNZ's Q+A

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to discuss the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic on TVNZ's Q+A this morning. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement today in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

It follows yesterday's announcement that almost everyone entering New Zealand will be required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days, effective midnight tonight.

"As of midnight Sunday, every person entering New Zealand - including returning New Zealand citizens and residents - will be required to enter self isolation for 14 days - everybody," Ms Ardern said.

Six people have so far been diagnosed with the virus in New Zealand.

Ms Ardern will be speaking to Q+A host Jack Tame at 9am in her first interview since the announcement yesterday.

New Zealand
Politics
Health
