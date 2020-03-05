TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern details process once cases of coronavirus are confirmed in NZ

The Prime Minister today outlined the process that will take place when or if new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand are confirmed. 

It comes as New Zealand's third case was revealed this morning, with the possibility another suspected case could be confirmed this afternoon. 

Ms Ardern told media once the confirmed test results come through, the person is contacted and is questioned by public health officials. 

"A picture is built of the people who have been in contact with them, then contact tracing begins and the person moves into self isolation," she said. 

For the immediate future, health officials are expected to hold a press conference at 1pm daily to make any Covid-19 announcements, including new cases.  

The second case of Covid-19 was confirmed yesterday morning by the Ministry of Health.

The woman infected had travelled to Auckland from Singapore on an Air New Zealand flight on February as she returned home from virus-stricken northern Italy.

Ms Ardern today said "basic public health is what is going to get New Zealand through" the coronavirus outbreak. 

When asked if there should be dedicated medical hubs for coronavirus, Ms Ardern said New Zealand's primary health services can and are catering to the issue. 

"We have significant capacity for testing in New Zealand," she said. "We can test up to 550 people a day. It's not an issue of resources of capacity. It's actually up to the doctors and medical experts to make a call. 

"We rely on the doctors to make those calls."

