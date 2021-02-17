Jacinda Ardern details the 'indescribable anxiety' that comes with managing a pandemic

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there is an "indescribable anxiety that comes with the daily grind of managing a pandemic".

"And I think we all feel it," she added, after announcing Auckland would be moving down to Alert Level 2 tonight, while the rest of the country would move to Alert Level 1.

"I will never be comfortable with Covid-19," Ardern said. "But, you do learn things."

"With that first outbreak in many ways it was vastly different. The first part of it came at an alternate workplace to where we even found where those index places were.

Ardern called the current outbreak "a very different scenario".

"You can see that with the different stages that we're at now. We make the best decisions we can with the best information we've got and we have the best advice that I can imagine having.