 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Jacinda Ardern desires shift away from 'donor, recipient relationship' with Pacific nations

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Despite the government's $10 million aid package to Samoa for Cyclone Gita relief, Jacinda Ardern has said she desires a shift away from a "donor, recipient relationship" with Pacific island nations.

The PM spoke from Samoa on the $10m aid package for the country, saying she desired a more equal relationship with the “mature” Pacific democracies.
Source: Breakfast

The Prime Minister spoke to TVNZ 1's Breakfast from Samoa this morning, saying she thought New Zealand needed an increased focus on forming relationships with Pacific nations.

But she would not go so far as to say the previous National Government had neglected the region.

"We should be forming partnerships with our Pacific neighbours," Ms Ardern said.

"These are mature democracies, seasoned politicians, so that's one element of the shift, but equally, we are members of the pacific.

"One fifth of our population will either be Maori or Pacific in the future, we do need to make sure we're doing our bit in our region."

The Prime Minister was also questioned on New Zealand's migration ballot for Samoa - in which 1100 Samoans are allowed to migrate to Kiwi shores annually.

However, a key condition for this migration is the Samoan nationals must have an offer of a permanent job in New Zealand.

Ms Ardern addressed comments from the Samoan Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi, that such restrictions are unfair.

"For us it's about making sure that someone who comes to New Zealand to make a home does have a sustainable income, and is able to have a decent quality of life," Ms Ardern said.

Ms Ardern also touched on the $10 million assistance package announced yesterday for Samoa.

Three million of the funds will go directly towards relief to Cyclone Gita damage.

And $6.5 million of the package will contribute towards educating Samoan small businesses, offering technical support, mentoring and advice - particularly for women and young people.

Related

Politics

Pacific Islands

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
No surprise – the Gull petrol station in Wiri ran out of gas before 11pm last night.

Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

2
Police car generic.

'Broken hearts' - tributes flow after 17-year-old found dead in central Timaru

00:11
3
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

00:11
4
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

Video: 'It's like a curse' - tearful Stan Walker releases raw and personal trailer for documentary on health battles


01:34
5
Brendan O'Carroll says he thought the city "was going to blow up any minute", before admitting he was in awe at the way the city had recovered from its earthquakes.

'I was very nervous in Christchurch' – Mrs Brown's Boys star's interesting opening to interview with Jack Tame

04:14
The PM spoke from Samoa on the $10m aid package for the country, saying she desired a more equal relationship with the “mature” Pacific democracies.

Jacinda Ardern desires shift away from 'donor, recipient relationship' with Pacific nations

The PM spoke from Samoa on the $10m aid package for the country, saying she desired a more equal relationship with the "mature" Pacific democracies.

00:21
No surprise – the Gull petrol station in Wiri ran out of gas before 11pm last night.

Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

A petrol station caused madness last night, as drivers clambered to fill up at an unbelievable rate.

04:54
The former comedian’s unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

Mike King lets parents know 'the number one thing kids want' as he embarks on nationwide mental health awareness tour of NZ

The Kiwi comedian is spreading the good message after being clean and sober for 11 years.

04:54
The former comedian’s unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

The Kiwi comedian's unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

03:00

Samoan woman who lost everything in a cyclone 'speechless' after receiving aid to rebuild her home

Today, Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand would be giving nearly $10 million in aid to the Pacific nation.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 