 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Jacinda Ardern delivers passionate speech as she launches fees-free policy

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The students of Aotea College in Porirua erupted into applause as the PM told them of the plan.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:41
1
The students of Aotea College in Porirua erupted into applause as the PM told them of the plan.

'You will be the first, but you won't be the last' - PM Jacinda Ardern delivers passionate speech at fees-free launch

00:12
2
The road rage incident brought traffic to a standstill in Sydney yesterday.

Watch: Brutal brawl erupts between two Aussie women over car park space

3

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

00:08
4
The incident took place near Curio Bay on Sunday, and left Kodi Goodman and his family stunned.

Raw video: Southland family watch in horror as campervan heads towards blind corner on wrong side of road

5
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 16: Deontay Wilder punches Artur Szpilka during their WBC Heavyweight Championship bout at Barclays Center on January 16, 2016 in Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Deontay Wilder lays out final offer to Anthony Joshua's promoter - '50-50 or we don't see a title fight'

01:41
The students of Aotea College in Porirua erupted into applause as the PM told them of the plan.

'You will be the first, but you won't be the last' - PM Jacinda Ardern delivers passionate speech at fees-free launch

The hotly anticipated criteria for eligibility has been released.


10:05
1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out, and they even found a few things they agreed on!

Political Showdown: Green MP Chloe Swarbrick v ACT leader David Seymour

1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians and left them to battle it out.

00:36
Known as NZ's unofficial anthem, the song was recently performed jointly in honour of the memory of its legendary composers.

Watch: Auckland Girls Grammar and Auckland orchestra team up for angelic performance of Kiwi classic Poi E

Known as NZ's unofficial anthem, the song was recently performed in honour of its composers.


02:16
The new law provides for 100 per cent of lost income for donors from the day of surgery, for up to 12 weeks.

Watch: 'It's a really important move' – Kidney specialist hails new law compensating organ donors

Dr Nick Cross said the new law helps remove a barrier to people donating.


01:18
The National Party leader questions how the plan will work when senior ministers can't agree on what it will look like.

'Probably won't work out' - Bill English says Government division will see Shane Jones' work-for-dole scheme fail

The National Party leader questions how the plan will work.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 