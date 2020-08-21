Jacinda Ardern delivers message of unity for pandemic-affected Koroneihana celebrations

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given a speech of unity for the Koroneihana celebrations currently taking place in Ngāruawāhia .

Koroneihana (Coronation) celebrates the crowning of Kīngi Tūheitia in 2006, and is one of the biggest events on the Māori calendar.

This year, celebrations are taking place in a different way, though, with Covid-19 restrictions forcing most of the celebrations online.

In a video message, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talked of how important the Waikato region is to her, having grown up in Morrinsville.

She also paid her respects to prominent Waikato Tainui elders who had passed away recently, and acknowledged the King's guidance and leadership to Māori during the Covid-29 pandemic.

"You have shown an incredible sense of resilience and fortitude to adapt and steadily guide whānau with your reassurance," Ms Ardern said.

She also paid tribute to Te Puea Hērangi, whō helped lead Waikato Māori through the 1918 influenza epidemic.