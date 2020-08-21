TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern delivers message of unity for pandemic-affected Koroneihana celebrations

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given a speech of unity for the Koroneihana celebrations currently taking place in Ngāruawāhia .

Your playlist will load after this ad

Koroneihana celebrates the coronation of Kiingi Tūheitia and is one of the biggest events on the Māori calendar. Source: Supplied

Koroneihana (Coronation) celebrates the crowning of Kīngi Tūheitia in 2006, and is one of the biggest events on the Māori calendar.

This year, celebrations are taking place in a different way, though, with Covid-19 restrictions forcing most of the celebrations online.

In a video message, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talked of how important the Waikato region is to her, having grown up in Morrinsville.

She also paid her respects to prominent Waikato Tainui elders who had passed away recently, and acknowledged the King's guidance and leadership to Māori during the Covid-29 pandemic.

"You have shown an incredible sense of resilience and fortitude to adapt and steadily guide whānau with your reassurance," Ms Ardern said.

She also paid tribute to Te Puea Hērangi, whō helped lead Waikato Māori through the 1918 influenza epidemic.

Ms Ardern finished by saying that "we can achieve so much by working together with yourself, Waikato Tainui and other iwi across the motu".

New Zealand
Māori Issues
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'It's over for New Zealand' - Trump attacks NZ's Covid-19 response for a third time
2
Suicide rates in New Zealand drop to lowest in three years
3
Morning Briefing August 21: What will it take for a drop in Alert Levels?
4
Tiger King zoo closes after animal treatment investigation
5
Auckland lockdown starting to 'hit hard' for some families
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland lockdown starting to 'hit hard' for some families

Sir Brian Roche, brought in to optimise Covid-19 testing, says communication and fatigue issues are present
08:12

Covid-19 re-emergence has had 'massive' economic consequences - National's Shane Reti

00:25

Covid-19: Genome sequencing used to find out how St Luke's mall worker got infected