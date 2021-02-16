Jacinda Ardern delivers extraordinary broadside at Australia over woman detained in Turkey – ‘Abdicated its responsibilities’

The Prime Minister has come out swinging at Australia over its decision to revoke the citizenship of a woman detained at the Turkish border, who reportedly attempted to enter from Syria.

"It is wrong that New Zealand should shoulder the responsibility for a situation involving a woman who has not lived in New Zealand since she was six," Jacinda Ardern said.

It comes after the Turkish Ministry of Defence tweeted that three New Zealand nationals tried to "enter our country illegally from Syria".

Vision released shows a woman and two children.

It added they were caught by border guards and had terrorist links.

The New Zealand woman at a court in Turkey. Source: Reuters

"Someone has identified themselves as a citizen of New Zealand accompanied by two small children has been detained at the Turkish border," Jacinda Ardern told media today.

"This is an individual known to Australian and New Zealand authorities for some time."

The person held both Australian and NZ citizenship but left New Zealand at the age of six.

They were a resident in Australia "from that time, became an Australian citizen, left from Australia to Syria and travelled on an Australian passport".

Ardern said at this time New Zealand raised its concern with Australia "around resolving if in the eventuality in their detention, or potential return, for whom the responsibility for those individuals should reside".

"Our very strong view on behalf of New Zealand and New Zealanders was that this individual was clearly most appropriately dealt with by Australia. That is where their family reside, that is where their links reside and that is where the place from which they departed for Syria."

Ardern raised it directly with Australian PM Scott Morrison and asked to work together.

She was then told the next year that Australia had unilaterally revoked the citizenship of the individual.

"You can imagine my response."

She said since then Ardern said they had "continually raised with Australia our view their decision was wrong".